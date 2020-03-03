Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 1-5 p.m.

Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.

n “Before and after the book deal: a writer’s guide to finishing, publishing, promoting and surviving your first book,” by Courtney Maum. Catapult, c2020.

n “Decoding boys: new science behind the subtle art of raising sons,” by Cara Natterson, MD. Ballantine Books, c2020.

n “Hill women: finding family and a way forward in the Appalachian Mountains,” by Cassie Chambers. Ballantine Books, c2020.

n “My war criminal: personal encounters with an architect of genocide,” by Jessica Stern. Ecco, c2020.

n “QuickBooks 2020,” by Stephen L. Nelson, MBA. John Wiley & Sons, Inc., c2020.

n “Rocket man: the life of Elton John, by Mark Bego. Pegasus Books, c2020.

n “Slaying Goliath: the passionate resistance to privatization and the fight to save America’s public schools, by Diane Ravitch. Alfred A. Knopf, c2020.

n “Switched on pop: how popular music works & why it matters, by Nate Sloan & Charlie Harding. Oxford University Press, c2020.

n “Tightrope: Americans reaching for hope,” by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn. Alfred A. Knopf, c2020.

n “What’s your pronoun?: beyond he & she,” by Dennis Baron. Liveright Publishing Corporation, c2020.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.