Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 1-5 p.m.
Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.
n “Before and after the book deal: a writer’s guide to finishing, publishing, promoting and surviving your first book,” by Courtney Maum. Catapult, c2020.
n “Decoding boys: new science behind the subtle art of raising sons,” by Cara Natterson, MD. Ballantine Books, c2020.
n “Hill women: finding family and a way forward in the Appalachian Mountains,” by Cassie Chambers. Ballantine Books, c2020.
n “My war criminal: personal encounters with an architect of genocide,” by Jessica Stern. Ecco, c2020.
n “QuickBooks 2020,” by Stephen L. Nelson, MBA. John Wiley & Sons, Inc., c2020.
n “Rocket man: the life of Elton John, by Mark Bego. Pegasus Books, c2020.
n “Slaying Goliath: the passionate resistance to privatization and the fight to save America’s public schools, by Diane Ravitch. Alfred A. Knopf, c2020.
n “Switched on pop: how popular music works & why it matters, by Nate Sloan & Charlie Harding. Oxford University Press, c2020.
n “Tightrope: Americans reaching for hope,” by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn. Alfred A. Knopf, c2020.
n “What’s your pronoun?: beyond he & she,” by Dennis Baron. Liveright Publishing Corporation, c2020.