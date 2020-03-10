Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 1-5 p.m.
Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.
n “American Sherlock: murder, forensics, and the birth of American CSI,” by Kate Winkler Dawson. G. P. Putnam’s Sons, c2020.
n “The body language of politics: decide who is lying, who is sincere, and how you’ll vote,” by Dr. Donna Van Natten. Skyhorse Publishing, c2020.
n “Brain wash: detox your mind for clearer thinking, deeper relationships, and lasting happiness,” by David Perlmutter, MD, and Austin Perlmutter, MD. Little, Brown Spark, c2020.
n “Burnout: the secret to unlocking the stress cycle,” by Emily Nagoski, Ph.D, and Amelia Nagoski, DMA. Ballantine Books, c2020.
n “Every Airbnb host’s tax guide,” by Stephen Fishman, J.D.. Nolo, c2020.
n “Family fit plan: a 30-day wellness transformation,” by Natalie Digate Muth, MD. American Academy of Pediatrics, c2020.
n “Full dissidence: notes from an uneven playing field,” by Howard Bryant. Beacon Press, c2020.
n “A house in the mountains: the women who liberated Italy from fascism,” by Caroline Moorehead. Harper, c2020.
n “Kill reply all: a modern guide to online etiquette, from social media to work to love,” by Victoria Turk. Plume, c2020.
n “Successful aging: a neuroscientist explores the power and potential of our lives,” by Daniel J. Levitin. Dutton, c2020.