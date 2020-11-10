Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.

n “The buddha and the badass: the secret spiritual art of succeeding at work,” by Vishen Lakhiani. Rodale, c2020.

n “Disloyal: a memoir : the true story of the former personal attorney to the president of the United States,” by Michael Cohen. Skyhorse Publishing, c2020.

n “Every drop of blood: the momentous second inauguration of Abraham Lincoln,” by Edward Achorn. Atlantic Monthly Press, c2020.

n “The Greek connection: the life of Elias Demetracopoulos and the untold story of Watergate,” by James H. Barron. Melville House, c2020.

n “The Hanford plaintiffs: voices from the fight for atomic justice,” by Trisha T. Pritikin. University Press of Kansas, c2020.

n “The hype machine: how social media disrupts our elections, our economy, and our health--and how we must adapt,” by Sinan Aral. Currency, c2020.

n “Living Zen: a practical guide to a balanced existence,” by Seth Robert Segall. Rockridge Press, c2020.

n “Memorial Drive: a daughter’s memoir,” by Natasha Trethewey. Ecco, c2020.

n “Our lady of perpetual hunger: a memoir,” by Lisa Donovan. Penguin Press, c2020.

n “When the world feels like a scary place: essential conversations for anxious parents & worried kids,” by Abigail Gewirtz. Workman Publishing, c2020.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.