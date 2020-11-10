Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
n “The buddha and the badass: the secret spiritual art of succeeding at work,” by Vishen Lakhiani. Rodale, c2020.
n “Disloyal: a memoir : the true story of the former personal attorney to the president of the United States,” by Michael Cohen. Skyhorse Publishing, c2020.
n “Every drop of blood: the momentous second inauguration of Abraham Lincoln,” by Edward Achorn. Atlantic Monthly Press, c2020.
n “The Greek connection: the life of Elias Demetracopoulos and the untold story of Watergate,” by James H. Barron. Melville House, c2020.
n “The Hanford plaintiffs: voices from the fight for atomic justice,” by Trisha T. Pritikin. University Press of Kansas, c2020.
n “The hype machine: how social media disrupts our elections, our economy, and our health--and how we must adapt,” by Sinan Aral. Currency, c2020.
n “Living Zen: a practical guide to a balanced existence,” by Seth Robert Segall. Rockridge Press, c2020.
n “Memorial Drive: a daughter’s memoir,” by Natasha Trethewey. Ecco, c2020.
n “Our lady of perpetual hunger: a memoir,” by Lisa Donovan. Penguin Press, c2020.
n “When the world feels like a scary place: essential conversations for anxious parents & worried kids,” by Abigail Gewirtz. Workman Publishing, c2020.