Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.

n “How to catch a killer: hunting and capturing the world’s most notorious serial killers,” by Katherine Ramsland, PhD. Sterling, c2020.

n “Lady in waiting: my extraordinary life in the shadow of the crown,” by Anne Glenconner. Hachette Books, c2020.

n “Morality: restoring the common good in divided times,” by Jonathan Sacks. Basic Books, c2020.

n “No room for a road: a surveyors photographic history of building the Yakima Canyon Highway 1919-1924,” by Robert M. Danielson. Robert M. Danielson, c2020.

n “Once I was you: a memoir of love and hate in a torn America,” by Maria Hinojosa. Atria Books, c2020.

n “The people, no: a brief history of anti-populism,” by Thomas Frank. Metropolitan Books/Henry Holt and Company, c2020.

n “True crimes and misdemeanors: the investigation of Donald Trump,” by Jeffrey Toobin. Doubleday, c2020

n “The violence inside us: a brief history of an ongoing American tragedy,” by Chris Murphy. Random House, c2020

n “Wild thing: the short, spellbinding life of Jimi Hendrix,” by Philip Norman. Liveright Publishing Corporation, c2020.

n “Zconomy: how Gen Z will change the future of business-and what to do about it,” by Jason Dorsey and Denise Villa, PhD. Harper Business, c2020.

