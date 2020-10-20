Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.

n “Break it up: secession, division, and the secret history of America’s imperfect union,” by Richard Kreitner. Little, Brown and Company, c2020.

n “Disability visibility: first-person stories from the Twenty-first century,” by edited by Alice Wong. Vintage Books, c2020.

n “How to astronaut: an insider’s guide to leaving planet earth,” by Terry Virts. Workman Publishing, c2020.

n “Rage,” by Bob Woodward. Simon & Schuster, c2020.

n “The Socrates express: in search of life lessons from dead philosophers,” by Eric Weiner. Avid Reader Press, c2020.

n “The splendid and the vile: a saga of Churchill, family, and defiance during the blitz,” by Erik Larson. Crown, c2020.

n “United States of socialism: Who’s behind it. Why it’s evil. How to stop it.” By Dinesh D’Souza. All Points Books, c2020.

n “Whistleblower: my journey to Silicon Valley and fight for justice at Uber,” by Susan Fowler. Viking, c2020.

n “World of wonders: in praise of fireflies, whale sharks, and other astonishments,” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil. Milkweed Editions, c2020.

n “You can’t fck up your kids: a judgment-free guide to stress-free parenting,” by Lindsay Powers. Atria Paperback, c2020.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.