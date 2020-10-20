Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
n “Break it up: secession, division, and the secret history of America’s imperfect union,” by Richard Kreitner. Little, Brown and Company, c2020.
n “Disability visibility: first-person stories from the Twenty-first century,” by edited by Alice Wong. Vintage Books, c2020.
n “How to astronaut: an insider’s guide to leaving planet earth,” by Terry Virts. Workman Publishing, c2020.
n “Rage,” by Bob Woodward. Simon & Schuster, c2020.
n “The Socrates express: in search of life lessons from dead philosophers,” by Eric Weiner. Avid Reader Press, c2020.
n “The splendid and the vile: a saga of Churchill, family, and defiance during the blitz,” by Erik Larson. Crown, c2020.
n “United States of socialism: Who’s behind it. Why it’s evil. How to stop it.” By Dinesh D’Souza. All Points Books, c2020.
n “Whistleblower: my journey to Silicon Valley and fight for justice at Uber,” by Susan Fowler. Viking, c2020.
n “World of wonders: in praise of fireflies, whale sharks, and other astonishments,” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil. Milkweed Editions, c2020.
n “You can’t fck up your kids: a judgment-free guide to stress-free parenting,” by Lindsay Powers. Atria Paperback, c2020.