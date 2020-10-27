Support Local Journalism


Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.

Did you know the Library carries Video Games?

If you’re feeling nostalgic for older videogames and still have that old console, come checkout games for: GAMECUBE, PS, PS2, PS3, Wii, XBOX, and XBOX360.

n GAMECUBE Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2003.

n PS Weakest link.

n PS2 Gran Turismo 4: the real driving simulator.

n PS2 Madden NFL 07.

n PS3 Assassin’s creed III

n PS3 My Sims. Sky heroes.

n PS3 Shaun White snowboarding.

n Wii LEGO Star Wars. The complete saga.

n Wii Madden NFL 10.

n Wii Sonic & Sega All-Stars racing.

n Wii Super Smash Bros. Brawl /

n Wii Tiger Woods PGA Tour 11.

n Wii Zumba fitness: join the party.

n XBOX Amped: freestyle snowboarding.

n XBOX Cabela’s dangerous hunts /

n XBOX Call of duty. Finest hour.

n XBOX Madden NFL 08

n XBOX The Sims.

n XBOX360 Call of duty: world at war.

n XBOX360 Kinect adventures.

n XBOX360 Minecraft /

n XBOX360 Sonic & all-stars racing transformed.

n XBOX360 Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12: Masters.

