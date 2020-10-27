Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Did you know the Library carries Video Games?
If you’re feeling nostalgic for older videogames and still have that old console, come checkout games for: GAMECUBE, PS, PS2, PS3, Wii, XBOX, and XBOX360.
n GAMECUBE Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2003.
n PS2 Gran Turismo 4: the real driving simulator.
n PS3 Assassin’s creed III
n PS3 My Sims. Sky heroes.
n PS3 Shaun White snowboarding.
n Wii LEGO Star Wars. The complete saga.
n Wii Sonic & Sega All-Stars racing.
n Wii Super Smash Bros. Brawl /
n Wii Tiger Woods PGA Tour 11.
n Wii Zumba fitness: join the party.
n XBOX Amped: freestyle snowboarding.
n XBOX Cabela’s dangerous hunts /
n XBOX Call of duty. Finest hour.
n XBOX360 Call of duty: world at war.
n XBOX360 Kinect adventures.
n XBOX360 Sonic & all-stars racing transformed.
n XBOX360 Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12: Masters.