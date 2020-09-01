Support Local Journalism


Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.

Did you know the Library carries large print books? Here are some new listings for large-type adult non-fiction:

n “The American story: conversations with master historians,” by David M Rubenstein. Thorndike Press, c2020.

n “Before and after: the incredible real-life stories of orphans who survived the Tennessee Children’s Home Society,” by Judy Christie and Lisa Wingate. Thorndike Press, c2020.

n “Conversations with RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsburg on life, love, liberty, and law,” by Jeffrey Rosen. Thorndike Press, c2020.

n “Exposure: poisoned water, corporate greed, and one lawyer’s twenty-year battle against Dupont,” by Robert Bilott with Tom Shroder. Thorndike Press, c2020.

n “Fentanyl, Inc.: how rogue chemists are creating the deadliest wave of the opioid epidemic,” by Ben Westhoff. Thorndike Press, c2020.

n “Hill women: finding family and a way forward in the Appalachian Mountains,” by Cassie Chambers. Thorndike Press, c2020.

n “Mobituaries: great lives worth reliving,” by Mo Rocca with Jonathan Greenberg. Thorndike Press, c2020

n “Molly: the true story of the amazing dog who rescues cats,” by Colin Butcher. Thorndike Press, c2020.

n “The only plane in the sky: an oral history of 9/11,” by Garrett M. Graff. Thorndike Press, c2020.

n “The queens of animation: the untold story of the women who transformed the world of Disney and made cinematic history,” by Nathalia Holt. Thorndike Press, c2020

n “The season: a social history of the debutante,” by Kristen Richardson. Thorndike Press, c2020.

n “Tombstone: the Earp brothers, Doc Holliday, and the vendetta ride from hell,” by Tom Clavin. Thorndike Press, c2020.

New fiction

n “All the ways we said goodbye: a novel of the Ritz Paris,” by Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, and Karen White. William Morrow, c2020.

n “Breasts and eggs,” by Mieko Kawakami. Europa Editions, c2020.

n “The cabinets of Barnaby Mayne,” by Elsa Hart. Minotaur Books, c2020.

n “Death in her hands,” by Ottessa Moshfegh. Penguin Press, c2020.

n “Fake truth,” by Lee Goldberg. Thomas & Mercer, c2020.

n “The girl he used to know,” by Tracey Garvis Graves. St. Martin’s Griffin, c2020.

n “Kingdomtide,” by Rye Curtis. Little, Brown and Company, c2020.

n “Latitudes of longing: a novel,” by Shubhangi Swarup. One World, c2020.

n “Riviera gold: a novel of suspense featuring Mary Russell and Sherlock Holmes,” by Laurie R. King. Bantam Books, c2020.

n “Topics of conversation,” by Miranda Popkey. Alfred A. Knopf, c2020.

n “Untamed,” by Glennon Doyle. The Dial Press, c2020.

