Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.
n Feel like solving a mystery from a by-gone era? Check out these Large print Historical Fiction-Mysteries:
n “Above the Bay of Angels: a novel,” by Rhys Bowen. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
n “Henry, himself,” by Stewart O’Nan. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
n Ready to round up some Large print WESTERNS? Try these:
n “Cottonmouth,” by Sean Lynch. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
n “No name: the story of a ghost town,” by Richard S. Wheeler. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
n “Rope burn,” by William W. Johnstone with J.A. Johnstone. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
n “White streak: a western duo,” by Max Brand. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
Maybe you want to read about the here and now? Try Large print contemporary Fiction:
n “The empty nesters,” by Carolyn Brown. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
n “Once upon a sunset: a novel,” by Tif Marcelo. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
n “The sea glass cottage,” by RaeAnne Thayne. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
n “The heirloom garden,” by Viola Shipman. Center Point Large Print, c2020.