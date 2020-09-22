Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.
Large type adult fiction books to help you escape:
ROMANCE
n “The billionaire in boots,” by Julia London. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
n “The family journal,” by Carolyn Brown. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
HISTORICAL FICTION
n “Cartier’s hope: a novel,” by M.J. Rose. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
n “The last train to London: a novel,” by Meg Waite Clayton. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
n “The illness lesson: a novel,” by Clare Beams. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
PARANORMAL FICTION
n “An easy death,” by Charlaine Harris. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
n “A longer fall,” by Charlaine Harris. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
THRILLERS/ SUSPENSE/ MYSTERIES
n “Gone by midnight,” by Candice Fox. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
n “Out of the attic,” by V.C. Andrews. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
n “A reasonable doubt,” by Phillip Margolin. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
n “Salt River,” by Randy Wayne White. Center Point Large Print, c2020.