Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit the library online at www.ellensburglibrary.org.

n “The apocalypse factory: plutonium and the making of the atomic age,” by Steve Olson. W. W. Norton & Company, c2020.

n “The book you wish your parents had read (and your children will be glad that you did),” by Philippa Perry. Pamela Dorman Books Life/Viking, c2020.

n “18 tiny deaths: the untold story of Frances Glessner Lee and the invention of modern forensics,” by Bruce Goldfarb. Sourcebooks, c2020.

n “Mend!: a refashioning manual and manifesto,” by Kate Sekules. Penguin Books, c2020.

n “Notes on a silencing: a memoir,” by Lacy Crawford. Little, Brown and Company, c2020.

n “Reaganland: America’s right turn, 1976-1980,” by Rick Perlstein. Simon & Schuster, c2020.

n “South: essential recipes and new explorations,” by Sean Brock. Artisan Books, c2019.

n “Too much and never enough: how my family created the world’s most dangerous man,” by Mary L. Trump, PhD. Simon & Schuster, c2020.

n “Union: the struggle to forge the story of United States nationhood,” by Colin Woodard. Viking, c2020.

n “When time stopped: a memoir of my father’s war and what remains,” by Ariana Neumann. Scribner, c2020.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.