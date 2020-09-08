IMG_2329 (3).JPG

2020 DubStep elite competition team and coaches (from left to right): Adileny Bucio Zambrano, Cklowee Hunter, Keeri Tilton, Head Coach/Director Danette Cariveau, Team Captain Taylor Snyder, Corrin Stevenson, Team Captain Brittney Hitziely Lopez, Coach Cierra Howell, Adrian Snyder, and Team Captain Jayden Elizabeth Carper.

 Contributed

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In the Virtual Dance Experience last weekend, DubStep Studio competed against dozens of dance studios from around the state and area for prestigious top honors at Showstopper, the largest Dance Competition in the Country, according to a news release.

Their entries placed as follows:

‘’Devil’’ received first place overall in Teen Performance Small, and DubStep Studio received a platinum award. This qualifies them to go to the Showstopper National Finals in either Sandusky, Mashantucket, Myrtle Beach, Kissimmee, Anaheim, or Galveston next summer.

There is open enrollment for the new dance studio in Ellensburg. Dubstep Studio has a new home at 308 S. Water St. in Ellensburg.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.