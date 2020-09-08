In the Virtual Dance Experience last weekend, DubStep Studio competed against dozens of dance studios from around the state and area for prestigious top honors at Showstopper, the largest Dance Competition in the Country, according to a news release.
Their entries placed as follows:
‘’Devil’’ received first place overall in Teen Performance Small, and DubStep Studio received a platinum award. This qualifies them to go to the Showstopper National Finals in either Sandusky, Mashantucket, Myrtle Beach, Kissimmee, Anaheim, or Galveston next summer.
There is open enrollment for the new dance studio in Ellensburg. Dubstep Studio has a new home at 308 S. Water St. in Ellensburg.