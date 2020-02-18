One of Central Washington State Fair’s main missions is to showcase the agricultural products of our region and recognize the ranchers and growers who produce them.
Each year, the fair puts on the Hay King competition, which was sponsored in 2019 by the Deaton Family of GFI Hay Processing in Zillah. Winning the Central Washington Hay King contest with his alfalfa hay entry, was Bill Lowe of Ellensburg. Bill took home the Hay King cash prize of $500, rosettes and the 2019 Hay King Farm Gate Sign.
Runner-up to the Hay King was the alfalfa hay entry of David Miller of DL Miller & Sons, Royal City, who placed second in the alfalfa hay class and received $300 cash as runner-up.
Best of Class winners were Bill Lowe, alfalfa hay; Bill Lowe, mixed hay; and Charlton Farms, Ellensburg, grass hay. Each Best of Class winner received $75 for their placing.
Entry forms for the 2020 Hay King contest will be available online by July 1 through the Fair website www.fairfun.com. Hay growers throughout Central Washington are encouraged to enter. For more information, contact the Hay King Coordinator, Patti Vasquez, at Banner Bank, 509-573-6709.
The 2020 Central Washington State Fair runs from Sept. 25 through Oct. 4 in Yakima.