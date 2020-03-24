Safety Awards

From left to right: KCSO Corporal Jason Goeman; KCSO Deputy Kylie Romero; Trooper Logan Swift: CWU Officer Todd Ames; EPD Officer Daniel Ashby; Trooper Thomas Megargle: and EPD Officer Ryan Potter (not pictured).

 Contributed

On March 11, the Kittitas County Law Enforcement Safety Awards were held at the Ellensburg City Hall, according to a news release.

ELLENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT

n Officer Ryan Potter – Top DUI

n Officer Daniel Ashby – Proactive Traffic

CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

n Officer Todd Ames – Proactive Traffic

KITTITAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

n Corporal Jason Goeman – Top DUI

n Deputy Kylie Romero – Proactive Traffic

WASHINGTON STATE PATROL

n Trooper Thomas Megargle – Top DUI

n Trooper Logan Swift – Proactive Traffic

