On March 11, the Kittitas County Law Enforcement Safety Awards were held at the Ellensburg City Hall, according to a news release.
ELLENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT
n Officer Ryan Potter – Top DUI
n Officer Daniel Ashby – Proactive Traffic
CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
n Officer Todd Ames – Proactive Traffic
KITTITAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
n Corporal Jason Goeman – Top DUI
n Deputy Kylie Romero – Proactive Traffic
WASHINGTON STATE PATROL
n Trooper Thomas Megargle – Top DUI
n Trooper Logan Swift – Proactive Traffic