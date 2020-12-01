Support Local Journalism


20 Years Ago

When Gallery One decided to start offering arts classes, they didn’t think it would get the response that it did, but the classes went from 5 classes to 11 classes and covered everything from drawing to jewelry making.

— Dec. 1, 2000

30 Years Ago

The new Thorp junior high and high school complex is taking shape with construction on schedule and a planned opening in March 1991.

— Dec. 1, 1990

50 Years Ago

Wednesday evening the Ellensburg Jaycees will move across the city with a four page questionnaire on questions relative to shopping, schools, medical services, news media, churches, city service and the appearance of the community. The questionnaires will be picked up later the same evening, compiled and shared with local governments and agencies.

— Dec. 1, 1970

75 Years Ago

Ellensburg High School’s team took second place in the apple judging contest with seven teams competing. Ellensburg placed first in two of six grading divisions.

— Dec. 3, 1945

100 Years Ago

C.R Guthrie has taken over the Tyre Shop on Main street formerly operated by Fred Thurston. Mrs. Guthrie is a graduate of the Miller Tire & Rubber Company school on tire repair of Akron, Ohio and has up to date equipment and experience. Tires, tubes and accesories will be carried in stock.

— Dec. 1, 1920

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

