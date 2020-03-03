The Spanish flu of 1918 arrived in Washington state in September through military troops arriving at Fort Lewis. Eleven cases were reported, and within two weeks, there were 700 cases. Statistics weren’t kept as to the exact numbers of mortality and illness from Washington State, but estimates of flu related deaths were over 4,000.
In the city of Yakima, there was a total of 6,000 influenza cases including 120 fatalities, which accounted for 32 percent of all deaths in Yakima in 1918. Ellensburg did not escape the flu and its impacts on the community. The Spanish flu arrived in Thorp on Oct. 9, 1918, with two cases. It was the first official outbreak of the flu as communicated by T.D. Tuddle, epidemiologist for public health service and locally by Dr. H.J. Fletch, county health commissioner.
Two days after the first cases were identified, the city of Ellensburg took action to prohibit public gatherings of all sorts, including pool halls, churches, schools, club meetings, and YMCA activities. The public was instructed to wear face masks and, if shopping, not to linger. Notices of flu deaths were published on the front page of the Evening Record newspaper. The flu targeted people between the ages of 20 and 49. Ellensburg residents who were visiting in other states found themselves stranded due to the national transportation shut down, some contracted flu, died and their bodies shipped home. By Oct. 16, there were 37 cases of Spanish flu in the city of Ellensburg with another 4 cases in the valley — an increase of 39 cases in seven days.
On Oct. 24, the Normal School Boys’ house on Seventh and Ruby became a temporary hospital for Spanish flu patients. Retired nurses came forward to assist overwhelmed hospital staff. The Red Cross made effort to gather bed sheets and warm clothes for flu victims. Prevention methods for avoiding the flu were printed in the Evening Record along with how to manage the sick room at home. Family and friends were prohibited from visiting hospitalized flu victims. Women were encouraged to volunteer at the hospital. Eleven nurses tending the ill became ill themselves. There were 44 flu hospitalized patients. On Oct. 26, ample supplies of flu vaccine had arrived from the state board of health and were distributed to all doctors in the area. People between the ages of 16 and 45, considered the most susceptible to the virus were urged to receive the vaccination first. On Oct. 31 there were no Halloween celebrations but appeals for more women to help at the hospital and reminders to avoid social events.
Nov. 1 came with the announcement that all stores would close on Nov. 2 with grocery and butcher shops closed, but able to continue deliveries. The Evening Record would continue to publish and furnish health notices, but all business would be conducted via telephone only. Schools were also closed and the hospital had 25 patients with a waiting list. On Nov. 4 the Kittitas County Commissioners tightened public health regulations by requiring masks be worn at all times, people should remain in their homes, and elections were conducted by mask wearing attendants.
On Nov. 5, businesses were allowed open as long as shopkeepers wore masks. On Nov. 14 the Evening Record displayed several death notices for Ellensburg residents who died at other locations from the flu, 14 patients were hospitalized and two were in serious condition. Nov. 21 the Ellensburg school district announced there would be less time off for the Christmas holidays to make up for the lost school days due to the flu. Nov. 22, the Normal School announced the cancelation of a state-wide teacher’s conference.
In early December, Ellensburg residents again became unsettled by a second wave of influenza, but this time the flu was different. While the first wave rarely attacked children, the second wave showed school children were no longer immune, although they rarely developed pneumonia. On Dec. 5, there were 35 cases reported, but milder in symptoms, vaccines were keeping more people healthy and the citizens were taking better care of themselves. Cautions for public health continued in the newspaper including reminders to wash their hands frequently and avoid crowds.
Dec. 9, the Normal School announced a two week early holiday closing due to the health conditions in the community. Ill students would remain at Kamola Hall until able to travel to their homes. Dec. 10 found 200 cases of flu in the city of Ellensburg, with a dozen cases serious and several close to death. On Dec. 14 there was an official appeal made to the public as 18 died from the flu. Entire families were down with the flu and there was community outcry for increased sanitation. Dec. 17 brought a serious announcement from the public health officer that the flu was expanding in the community. Placards were to be posted on houses where there were flu victims and extra precautions were placed on these homes while stores and schools remained closed. The Evening Record reported in the last three months of 1918, six million flu related deaths had occurred worldwide.
On Jan. 6, all local schools and the Normal School reopened and attendance was good. Yet Jan. 20 still had reports of flu related deaths on the front page of the newspaper. Due to the demands of doctors to tend the sick, accurate counts of those lost to the flu isn’t clear. A milder form of the disease continued in the early months of 1919, not fully tapering off until 1920. By the summer of 1919, the world pandemic had run its course, as those who had it either died, recovered, or were immune. The numbers world-wide for the Spanish flu epidemic were higher than all those who died in both World Wars I and II combined. What is clear from the reports is most families in the Ellensburg area and beyond were affected in some way by the Spanish flu.