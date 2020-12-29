It is ideal viewing of bald eagles in the Yakima basin as the birds feast on salmon remains. The Little Naches also has bonus viewing of both bald eagles and rough-legged hawks which has striking whitish heads and fool some viewers into thinking they’re “little bald eagles.”
The arctic cold mass forced Ellensburg’s overnight low temperature plummeting to minus 13 degrees, the coldest recorded temperature at the city’s waste water treatment plant since Nov. 26, 1985, when it also hit minus 13 degrees. It was minus 17 on November 23, 1985, the coldest of that winter.
A Monday snow storm of six inches made for a scenic picture at Whitney Park on Capitol Avenue where City Parks crews have made an outdoor skating rink. It is open daily from noon until 11 p.m. Hours may change after school resumes.
Fred Reams, a 28 year old who had confessed the theft of a plane from the Cle Elum airport on December 15, attempted to break out of the Kittitas County jail a few hours after he had been brought here from Pasco to face grand larceny charges. Reams had squeezed between the bars of the cell cage and a window and had climbed on top of the cage. He was working at bricks in the wall and had removed plaster over a space about three feet in diameter. Reams had worked at the Cle Elum airport as a mechanic and wanted to fly the plane to Tuscon.
Miss Bessie Beardaley, a former extension specialist in home economics of Washington State College will perform two months work as county demonstration agent in Kittitas County. Her work will include projects in food preparation choice and serving, home management and clothing and will largely be with women who are organized through the community farm bureaus and home economics clubs.
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.