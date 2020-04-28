15 years ago
Over the course of the summer Suncadia Resort officials expect to finish the resort’s second golf course, start the third and open the Prospector Inn, which comes complete with 18 high-end guest rooms, a restaurant, a lounge, a board room and other facilities. In all, the construction budget for the summer is $100 million the highest amount yet for a season of work at the resort.
— April 28, 2005
20 years ago
A Save Our Station meeting will be held this weekend. A fund-raiser event is also scheduled to help purchase the Ellensburg train depot.
— April 27, 2000
30 years ago
If you’d like to meet the most physically fit Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets in the nation, go up to Central Washington University. If you’d like to see the most physically fit Air Force officer and enlisted instructors in the county, go to CWU. They have earned that designation in the nationwide AFROTC competition for 1990. They won the title in 1988 and were second in 1989.
— April 26, 1990
50 years ago
The city of Ellensburg is undergoing a utility rate study to determine how much it would have to raise utility rates to finance a long-range multimillion dollar improvement program, which would include upgrading the sewage treatment facility from primary to secondary treatment status. Fixing water rates is complicated by issues such as the size of water pipe used and the volume of water consumed by residential and commercial users.
— April 28, 1970
75 years ago
Ivan DeuPree, who lives at Ninth and Alder streets suffered fractures to both wrists when he was thrown as he attempted to mount a newly purchased saddle horse. As a driver of a motor coach, DeuPree will probably have both wrists in casts for about three months and will be unable to drive.
— April 27, 1945
100 years ago
Local baseball enthusiasts interested in organizing league play should plan on attending a meeting in the YMCA building. A baseball manager and a field captain will be elected in that meeting.
— April 28, 1920
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.