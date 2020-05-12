15 Years Ago
The Ellensburg High School baseball team lost to West Valley-Spokane 2-1 in a district crossover game in Spokane. The Bullldogs fell to 10-11 and saw a seven-game winning streak end.
— May 18, 2005
20 Years Ago
Christy Clerf and Tiana Tugwell sold cool drinks at the side of the Upper Peoh Point road. Although the girls experienced sparse traffic, the entrepreneurs raised $4.75 on glasses of orange juice at 50 cents.
— May 19, 2000
30 Years Ago
Kittitas County residents are remembering a major event on its tenth anniversary — The eruption of Mt. St. Helens.
— May 18, 1990
50 Years Ago
A fire of unknown origin destroyed a warehouse filled with hay pellets and cubes at Bowers Field beginning shortly before 2 a.m. Firefighters found the warehouse completely ablaze. Ron Anderson of Anderson Hay and Grain., Co. who leased the warehouse for packaging hay products estimated the hay and processing equipment losses at between $12-14,000.
— May 19, 1970
75 Years Ago
The Army has no intention of abandoning or releasing the Ellensburg airbase for some time after the war, Congressman Hal Holmes stated in a letter to the Record editor. The War department has no intention of disposing of any airfields, particularly those in the West.
— May 18, 1945
100 Years Ago
An advance enrollment for the summer school at the normal school indicates that the school will be the largest in the history of the institution. The accommodations in all the dormitories have already been reserved and students enrolling later will be accommodated in private residences
— May 19, 1920
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.