15 years ago
Police Blotter reports:
Paper was floating in the air near West Ellensburg Park.
A man was laying in the bicycle lane on University Way.
— June 28, 2005
20 years ago
A fast moving wildfire burning on the Hanford nuclear reservation destroyed at least 25 homes and forced thousands to evacuate from nearby communities, but federal officials said there was no immediate danger from radioactive releases at the nation’s most contaminated nuclear site.
— June 29, 2000
50 years ago
The Fairview District Fourth of July picnic is a tradition of long standing which always attracts a large group of several generations of families. This year’s picnic will be held at the mouth of Coleman Canyon on the Barnhart property. It’s a potluck picnic with plenty to chow down on and lots of games and races for kids and adults.
— June 30, 1970
75 years ago
A design for the Ellensburg Rodeo Posse flag was submitted by Miss Lola Hornibrook of Snohomish and is the winner of the contest for the flag design. The winning design is a three-panel flag in contrasting colors with a star in the panel and the words, “Ellensburg Rodeo Posse,” across the flag. Miss Hornibrook receives a cash prize for her design.
— June 29, 1945
100 years ago
The Shooters’ Club held a series of preliminary shoots by the Ellensburg Trap Shooting club at the club’s field on the east side of Craig’s Hill. Participating were 45 shooters as well as a large crowd of spectators.
— June 26, 1920
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.