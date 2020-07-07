Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


15 years ago

Police Blotter reports:

Paper was floating in the air near West Ellensburg Park.

A man was laying in the bicycle lane on University Way.

— June 28, 2005

20 years ago

A fast moving wildfire burning on the Hanford nuclear reservation destroyed at least 25 homes and forced thousands to evacuate from nearby communities, but federal officials said there was no immediate danger from radioactive releases at the nation’s most contaminated nuclear site.

— June 29, 2000

50 years ago

The Fairview District Fourth of July picnic is a tradition of long standing which always attracts a large group of several generations of families. This year’s picnic will be held at the mouth of Coleman Canyon on the Barnhart property. It’s a potluck picnic with plenty to chow down on and lots of games and races for kids and adults.

— June 30, 1970

75 years ago

A design for the Ellensburg Rodeo Posse flag was submitted by Miss Lola Hornibrook of Snohomish and is the winner of the contest for the flag design. The winning design is a three-panel flag in contrasting colors with a star in the panel and the words, “Ellensburg Rodeo Posse,” across the flag. Miss Hornibrook receives a cash prize for her design.

— June 29, 1945

100 years ago

The Shooters’ Club held a series of preliminary shoots by the Ellensburg Trap Shooting club at the club’s field on the east side of Craig’s Hill. Participating were 45 shooters as well as a large crowd of spectators.

— June 26, 1920

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.