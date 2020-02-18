15 years ago
Kittitas County commissioners called on architects to draw up conceptual plans for a new courthouse building on the east side of Water Street north of the existing courthouse.
— Feb. 18, 2005
20 years ago
Roy Corodon Brunson will celebrate his 95th birthday. He was born to his family homestead in Badger Pocket on Feb. 20, 1905. He married C. Davis in 1927. They have two children and many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He lived more than 70 years at River bottom Road Farm and had a jersey cattle dairy farm until retirement. He’s been active in 4-H and the Farm Bureau, County Jersey Club and West Side Irrigation Company. Birthday celebrations will be held at Mr. View Meadows.
— Feb. 18, 2000
30 years ago
The Chamber of Commerce tourism committee is asking for volunteers to put together sections of the 1990 Ellensburg visitor’s guide.
— Feb. 19, 1990
50 years ago
Dr. Richard Waddle has been named acting director of libraries at Central Washington College succeeding George Fadenrecht who recently resigned. Dr. Waddle had been head of acquisitions librarian and a member of the faculty since 1967.
— Feb. 19, 1970
75 years ago
Donations as well as funds from service offerings for memorials at the Grace Episcopal Church totaling over $4,500 has been set aside for church improvements including the memorials for the postwar period. It is anticipated the church would be built in a true cruciform including a new alter and memorial chapel.
— Feb. 19, 1945
100 years ago
A fine of $10 was paid to the father of a little girl by the owner of a cow. The cow deliberately wandered over to the clothesline and was caught munching on silk dresses of the little girl and pulling other clothes off the line. The cow was munching on one of the dresses when it was discovered.
— Feb. 19, 1920
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.