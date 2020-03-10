15 years ago
Mae C. Jemison, the first black women in space will address graduates at the CWU ceremony on June 11. Jemison was a member of the crew aboard the space shuttle Endeavor on its September 1992 mission. She is also a medical doctor, linguist, medical missionary in West Africa and a TV broadcaster.
— March 10, 2005
20 years ago
Kittitas School District levy failed to receive enough votes to quality for the levy they sought. The levy would have been over two years for $1.085 million dollars.
— March 10, 2000
30 years ago
Springwood Ranch development will be created in a slow controlled manner, according to members of a panel discussion on land use changes. "We believe in developing the land in a quality way," explained the consultant, Haig Cartozian. "It will be built in phases and have 50 to 100 homes in a five-year span. Within 15 years, the development would reach its maximum potential of 800 to 1,000 homes and a golf course. The development would have strict building style requirements and be a gated community of mostly single dwelling homes on 1/3 acre plots.
— March 9, 1990
50 years ago
Members of the Native American Club at CWSC are selling beadwork headbands and belts this week on campus to raise money for an educational retreat at Alcatraz. The trip objectives would be to observe actives of the Indian group which took possession of the island to make into a cultural center.
— March 10, 1970
75 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Lindsey of Ellensburg have received a prisoner of war card from their son, Sgt. J. R. Lindsey, from Philippine Prison Camp 10B. The card said he was well, but gave no date. He was captured at Corregidor.
— March 9,1945
100 years ago
Lem Beam will temporarily fill the position as jailer at the county jail, left vacant by the resignation of Robert Oliver. Sheriff Thomas said it was difficult to secure the service of a good man for the renumeration allowed for the position.
— March 10, 1920
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.