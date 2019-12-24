15 years ago
Kittitas County merchants and the Daily Record will present the first baby of the New Year, born in this county, a variety of prizes to welcome in the newest county resident for 2005.
— December 24, 2004
20 years ago
The Ellensburg public library’s “Kitt Coyote” statue was dressed for the holidays by library patrons who donned the sculpture in a warm red coat and a holiday wreath.
— December 24,1999
50 years ago
Ellensburg Post Office handled an increase of about 150,000 pieces of holiday mail this year over last. The biggest day of 1969 was Dec. 17 when 101,941 pieces were received and delivered.
— December 24,1969
75 years ago
After hitting a new low of 2 degrees and Christmas was 12 degrees. The airport weather bureau predicts light snow tonight with a minimum around 18 degrees. Tonight is forecast to be at 8 degrees The Christmas eve weather equalled the 1944 low set last January. Here’s hopping folks got warm mittens for Christmas.
— December 26 ,1944
100 years ago
Christmas Day dinner at the New York Cafe will feature the “Big Dinner Menu” including Fried Alaska Halibut, Boiled Columbia King Salmon , Boiled Chicken with Bacon and Cream Sauce, Fried Cotton Tail with French Pea Sauce, Stew Chicken with Dumplings, Orange Eclairs, Crab with Mayonnaise Dressing, Turkey with Oyster Dressing and Cranberry, Pork with apple sauce, Veal with Jelly, a variety of vegetable side dishes, hot mince and pumpkin pie, New York Plum Pudding with hard almond sauce, ice cream and fruit cake.
— December 24,1919
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.