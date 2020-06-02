15 Years Ago
In 14 dog years or two human years, a new dog park will be established in Ellensburg. It will begin with a survey of the old city landfill, design and transforming the dirt capped landfill. There will be off leash park and fund raising events for needed improvements.
— June 3, 2005
20 Years Ago
Easton School held its third annual Celebration of Learning featuring displays of student and class projects at every grade level and student performances.
— June 2, 2000
50 Years Ago
The smell of roast beef and homemade pies will herald the 1970 Cattleman of the Year field day at the ranch of the Pat Burkes near Lauderdale, when the Kittitas County Cattlemen’s Association honors the 1970 winners.
— June 3, 1970
75 Years Ago
Cpl. Roy Jensen, who recently returned home after being liberated from a German prison camp, was honored with a belated Christmas dinner “with all the trimmings.” His aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Jensen, 315 Lincoln Street, Ellensburg, hosted the late Christmmas feast. Attending were his mother, two sisters, nephews and close friends.
— June 2, 1945
100 Years Ago
R.I. Erlichman, manager of the Yakima Aviation Co., urged that Ellensburg be equipped with an adequat landing field and hangars in order to be in a position to receive fliers either on possible postal routes or tourists aviators and is indeed an important factor in commerical life into the future.
— June 2, 1920
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.