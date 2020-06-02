Support Local Journalism


15 Years Ago

In 14 dog years or two human years, a new dog park will be established in Ellensburg. It will begin with a survey of the old city landfill, design and transforming the dirt capped landfill. There will be off leash park and fund raising events for needed improvements.

— June 3, 2005

20 Years Ago

Easton School held its third annual Celebration of Learning featuring displays of student and class projects at every grade level and student performances.

— June 2, 2000

50 Years Ago

The smell of roast beef and homemade pies will herald the 1970 Cattleman of the Year field day at the ranch of the Pat Burkes near Lauderdale, when the Kittitas County Cattlemen’s Association honors the 1970 winners.

— June 3, 1970

75 Years Ago

Cpl. Roy Jensen, who recently returned home after being liberated from a German prison camp, was honored with a belated Christmas dinner “with all the trimmings.” His aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Jensen, 315 Lincoln Street, Ellensburg, hosted the late Christmmas feast. Attending were his mother, two sisters, nephews and close friends.

— June 2, 1945

100 Years Ago

R.I. Erlichman, manager of the Yakima Aviation Co., urged that Ellensburg be equipped with an adequat landing field and hangars in order to be in a position to receive fliers either on possible postal routes or tourists aviators and is indeed an important factor in commerical life into the future.

— June 2, 1920

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

