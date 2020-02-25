15 years ago

Jack Carpenter is retiring from Kittitas Reclamation District manager at age 58. He began as a ditch rider in 1977 and worked his way up to manager. The district board has named Ken Hasbrouck, 47, to the manager position. Hasbrouck, has been a district employee since 1989.

— Feb. 25, 2005

20 years ago

The State Auditor has given the Ellensburg School District a clean bill of health for fiscal year 1998-1999. It is in good financial condition.

— Feb. 25, 2000

30 years ago

Sixty degree warmth brought out some sights around town. Central Washington University freshman were found tanning themselves by putting their legs and arms out of Wilson Hall windows. Crocus were sighted at various lawns and apartment buildings, pushing their golden blossoms through the snow promising Spring is on it’s way.

— Feb. 26, 1990

50 years ago

“Washington Schools in the Good Old Days,” a history of state public schools from the territorial days of 1854 until 1970 is a 57 page publication available at local libraries and school libraries. The book is a joint project with U.S. Office of Education and the State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

— Feb. 25, 1970

75 years ago

There will be a swim marathon held at the Y.M.C.A. for boys and girls from the 7th-9th grades. The marathon will be “swim to the Pacific” and entrants have a two month period will try to achieve a number of distance lengths based on age.

— Feb. 24, 1945

100 years ago

Miss Rebecca Rankin, former Ellensburg Normal librarian, has accepted a position as assistant reference librarian for the New York City library.

— Feb. 25, 1920

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

