15 Years Ago
Mae C. Jamison on Sept. 12, 1992, became the first woman of color to fly into space when she orbited the earth in the space shuttle Endeavor. This pioneer woman of science will be the Central Washington University Commencement speaker at its graduation ceremonies.
— June 8, 2005
20 Years Ago
Christine Zeigler was selected as Year 2000 City Art Treasure. She is retiring after teaching dance in Ellensburg for the past 30 years. The award recognizes her time, talent and dedication in the development of dance.
— June 9, 2000
50 Years Ago
Fear for the safety of an elderly couple who own a cabin on Lake Kachess has Forest Service and Sheriff’s Department personnel searching water and shores this morning. In their 70s, the pair were last seen fishing in a 14-foot flat bottom boat, equipped with a 5 h.p. motor. The couple’s overturned boat was discovered in the water.
— June 11, 1970
75 Years Ago
Kittitas County has achieved its goal of creating a county-wide public health program. Contributions will come from all cities, the State, and school district to fund doctors and nurses to prevent disease and fund public health efforts through-out the county.
— June 8, 1945
100 Years Ago
The Elks band has received community support through a donation of $100 a month. The band is lauded for its efforts and declared it could be one of the community’s greatest assets. The funds will be used for additional uniforms suitable for all occasions and transportation as community ambassadors.
— June 9, 1920
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.