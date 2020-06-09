Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


15 Years Ago

Mae C. Jamison on Sept. 12, 1992, became the first woman of color to fly into space when she orbited the earth in the space shuttle Endeavor. This pioneer woman of science will be the Central Washington University Commencement speaker at its graduation ceremonies.

— June 8, 2005

20 Years Ago

Christine Zeigler was selected as Year 2000 City Art Treasure. She is retiring after teaching dance in Ellensburg for the past 30 years. The award recognizes her time, talent and dedication in the development of dance.

— June 9, 2000

50 Years Ago

Fear for the safety of an elderly couple who own a cabin on Lake Kachess has Forest Service and Sheriff’s Department personnel searching water and shores this morning. In their 70s, the pair were last seen fishing in a 14-foot flat bottom boat, equipped with a 5 h.p. motor. The couple’s overturned boat was discovered in the water.

— June 11, 1970

75 Years Ago

Kittitas County has achieved its goal of creating a county-wide public health program. Contributions will come from all cities, the State, and school district to fund doctors and nurses to prevent disease and fund public health efforts through-out the county.

— June 8, 1945

100 Years Ago

The Elks band has received community support through a donation of $100 a month. The band is lauded for its efforts and declared it could be one of the community’s greatest assets. The funds will be used for additional uniforms suitable for all occasions and transportation as community ambassadors.

— June 9, 1920

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.