The inaugural Ellensburg film festival begins showing 53 films in eight locations with films appropriate for all age groups. Originators of the festival hope it will become an annual event.
Ellensburg has been designated as a "dreamtown" by Demograhics Daily in a national survey of ideal towns in which to live
The lead stallion of artist David Govedare's steel sculpture monument "Grandfather Cuts Loose The Ponies" was installed permanently on the ridge overlooking I-90 just north of the Vantage Bridge.
Search and Rescuers armed with jeeps and radios participated in 17 separate operations seeking lost people, evacuation of injured and deceased and assist in narcotic searches and other assists with law enforcement. The organization has 87 teen boys and 16 adult volunteer members and represent Thorp, Easton. Ellensburg, and an new unit forming in Cle Elum.
A.A. Elmore, superintendent of the Gingko Petrified Forest State Park reported to the Chamber of Commerce that the park was getting more than 250 daily visitors to the park and encouraged the Chamber to actively advertise the park as an attraction. Elmore also suggested that the Vantage Bridge be lighted at night because it is such a great looking bridge.
Women volunteers are re-canvassing the community for those not counted in the census. So far the volunteers have found 500 who were not counted in the census. This could raise the population count to 18,000 and add to federal increases in funds for the community.
