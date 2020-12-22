On Third Street across from the Post Office, the Showplace Antique Mall is being restored. Crews tore down the original art deco façade because heavy snow in 1996 caused it to crack and pull away from the building. Before putting up the new art deco front, crews are reinforcing the front of the building with steel beams and supports.
The Ellensburg Animal Shelter is teaming up with the local food bank in an effort to supply pet food to needy families in Kittitas Valley for their needy pets. Donations of dry or canned dog and cat food and treats are welcome for distribution to low income families from the food bank.
The Kittitas Valley Community Hospital won first prize in the holiday decoration sweepstakes. From the jolly Santa Claus decorating the doorway, the large Christmas tree, the cheerful decorations in the business office and the delicious decorated cookies prepared by the culinary staff, it is the sweepstakes winner.
Appointment of Milton Wight, 39, veteran Central Washington fire official as chief in Kittitas County Rural Fire District No. 2 was announced today by the district’s board of commissioners.
The trains running on both the Northern Pacific and the Milwaukee have not been put off their regular schedule by snows in the mountains. Constant vigilance has kept the tracks open at all times through the Cascades and the snow in eastern portions of the state has not impeded traffic.
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.