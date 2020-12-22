Support Local Journalism


20 Years Ago

On Third Street across from the Post Office, the Showplace Antique Mall is being restored. Crews tore down the original art deco façade because heavy snow in 1996 caused it to crack and pull away from the building. Before putting up the new art deco front, crews are reinforcing the front of the building with steel beams and supports.

— Dec. 21, 2000

30 Years Ago

The Ellensburg Animal Shelter is teaming up with the local food bank in an effort to supply pet food to needy families in Kittitas Valley for their needy pets. Donations of dry or canned dog and cat food and treats are welcome for distribution to low income families from the food bank.

— Dec. 14, 1990

50 Years Ago

The Kittitas Valley Community Hospital won first prize in the holiday decoration sweepstakes. From the jolly Santa Claus decorating the doorway, the large Christmas tree, the cheerful decorations in the business office and the delicious decorated cookies prepared by the culinary staff, it is the sweepstakes winner.

— Dec. 22, 1970

75 Years Ago

Appointment of Milton Wight, 39, veteran Central Washington fire official as chief in Kittitas County Rural Fire District No. 2 was announced today by the district’s board of commissioners.

— Dec. 21, 1945

100 Years Ago

The trains running on both the Northern Pacific and the Milwaukee have not been put off their regular schedule by snows in the mountains. Constant vigilance has kept the tracks open at all times through the Cascades and the snow in eastern portions of the state has not impeded traffic.

— Dec. 22, 1920

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

