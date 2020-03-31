Support Local Journalism


15 years ago

The Ellensburg High School was demolished. Built in 1956, the open courtyard design and drafty classrooms were not missed by students and staff who are now in the newly constructed state of the art high school.The old building was not structurally sound enough to save or re-use.

— March 31, 2005

20 years ago

Members of the Gallina Club of Ellensburg are celebrating its 100th anniversary on April 7. The Gallina Club is the second oldest club in Ellensburg, begun only 11 years after Washington became a state. The purpose of the club was to promote the intellectual and social growth of its members and have been supporters of the Ellensburg Public Library. Dues originally were $1.

— March 31, 2000

30 years ago

Over 1,200 people attended the Ellensburg Home Show at the Morgan Middle School auditorium last night with prizes provided by show sponsors and area businesses. There were over 90 booths at the event.

— March 30, 1990

50 years ago

Census takers begin their rounds for the 1970 Census of Population and Housing for the next three to five weeks.

— March 31, 1970

75 years ago

Pauline Wade, Ellensburg registered nurse, has been called to active duty as a second lieutenant with the Army Nurse corps and will be assigned to duty at Bushnell General hospital, Brigham City, Utah.

— March 29, 1945

100 years ago

The Normal School newspaper for students are reorganizing. Miss Millicent McNeill, of the English and Journalism department of the high school will act as supervisor of publications and a new editor will join the team.

— March 31, 1920

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

