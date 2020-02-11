15 years ago
A police escort for a 60 foot long piece of art which will fill the empty space on Main Street next to Fitterer’s Furniture. The arch depicts familiar images from around the valley, including bull and bronc riders, farming, mining, logging and train scenes.
— Feb. 11, 2005
20 years ago
Those Valentines will have a new route to romance as the Central Washington University’s String Teachers Association prepares to offer serenades for Valentine’s Day. The nonprofit will perform a serenade accompanied by either chocolates or a carnation.
— Feb. 11, 2000
30 years ago
All three passes remain closed. Snoqualmie Pass continues to be closed due to climbing temperatures and rain which increased the avalanche hazard on a heavy snowpack. A slide 2 1/2 miles west of the summit at 1:15 a.m. brought down not only snow but rocks and trees. I-90 is closed to all traffic, including local residents. White Pass was the remaining route available to truckers but due to avalanche dangers after a slide partially buried a vehicle, this is no longer an option. Blewett Pass was open to vehicles with snow tires or chains.
— Feb. 10, 1990
50 years ago
Two German Shepard dogs, Smokey and Joker are now on patrol with police officers Ken Meabon (Joker) and Tom Young (Smokey). The dogs are on duty at all times after completing their training with their human companions from the Grant County Sheriff’s office where they have used patrol dogs for several years. Police Chief John Larsen said if the current test use of the dogs is successful, the dogs will be acquired by the Department.
— Feb. 11, 1970
75 years ago
The YMCA announced any girls or women interested in playing basketball have been asked to attend a meeting to organize games. Several business and professional women’s groups as well as college coeds have expressed interest in playing the game.
— Feb. 13, 1945
100 years ago
Several ranchers in the Kittitas area have reported large scale theft of their bee hives and honey. In some cases stealing the hive, comb and honey. The loss is estimated to be over $200. Speculation by the ranchers is that the thief is peddling the honey and hives as his own.
— Feb. 11, 1920
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.