Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


15 Years Ago

Discussion of the proposed jail construction and courthouse remodeling project will be aired live on radio and shown on local access television. The proposed project would modernize the courthouse and expand the jail occupancy.

— Oct. 20, 2005

20 Years Ago

Ellensburg High School students will be singing Broadway favorites tonight in the Valley View Elementary School Multipurpose room/gym.

— Oct. 21, 2000

30 Years Ago

Ellensburg High School celebrated its homecoming with a 39-0 victory football game over Sunnyside.

— Oct. 20, 1990

50 Years Ago

Residents along Chestnut Street were told they don’t have to worry about their street being turned into an arterial for the next 10 years, but eventually it would become one.

— Oct. 20, 1970

75 Years Ago

Plans are already underway at the local Red Cross to plan a Merry Christmas for 9,700 servicemen in Army and Navy hospitals. Individuals and groups are encouraged to provide gift items for servicemen as soon as possible as gift packages are assembled and appropriate for each patient such as avoiding sending slippers to amputees.

— Oct. 19, 1945

100 Years Ago

Larger building constructions have been started by the Northern Pacific railroad in Ellensburg than any undertaken since 1912, when they built the large ice house on the west side of the local depot. The new building which will be an ice house of 4,000 ton capacity is 160 feet in length, 40 feet wide and 25 feet high.

— Oct. 20, 1920

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.