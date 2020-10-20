Discussion of the proposed jail construction and courthouse remodeling project will be aired live on radio and shown on local access television. The proposed project would modernize the courthouse and expand the jail occupancy.
Ellensburg High School students will be singing Broadway favorites tonight in the Valley View Elementary School Multipurpose room/gym.
Ellensburg High School celebrated its homecoming with a 39-0 victory football game over Sunnyside.
Residents along Chestnut Street were told they don’t have to worry about their street being turned into an arterial for the next 10 years, but eventually it would become one.
Plans are already underway at the local Red Cross to plan a Merry Christmas for 9,700 servicemen in Army and Navy hospitals. Individuals and groups are encouraged to provide gift items for servicemen as soon as possible as gift packages are assembled and appropriate for each patient such as avoiding sending slippers to amputees.
Larger building constructions have been started by the Northern Pacific railroad in Ellensburg than any undertaken since 1912, when they built the large ice house on the west side of the local depot. The new building which will be an ice house of 4,000 ton capacity is 160 feet in length, 40 feet wide and 25 feet high.
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.