Another season of the Kittitas County Farmers Market ends this week and the market is inviting children to wear their Halloween costumes in order to bring some spooky spice to the fresh produce and crafts. The market is finishing its 11th year.
Area firefighters are participating in specialized training on how to survive flashover conditions during a fire. More than 80 firefighters are expected to attend a total of eight, three hour classes sponsored by Kittitas County Fire District No 2.
Kyle Olson, 10, and Travis Olson, 12, help rake leaves at the home of their grandmother, Myra Carvey on Mountain View Avenue in Ellensburg. Don’t worry, the fall season will offer even more leaves as a cool front comes in on the weekend.
The first six person jury in Kittitas County is hearing testimony on an appeal to the State Department of Labor and Industries in Superior Court. The County Clerk Gerald Porter explained the six-person juries are being used in larger counties commonly in order to save time and expense.
Wheatland Duchess 11th, bred and consigned by C. J. Broughton of Dayton won the Grand Champion female at the Inland Empire fall Shorthorn female show. Broughton’s Wheatland Victoria was selected as reserve grand champion.
The YMCA will be the scene of Halloween revelry for Camp Fire girls. The program of interesting numbers, Halloween decorations and stunts, and Halloween refreshments are being planned by those in charge. Fancy dress costumes, featuring Halloween will be worn by all who attend and will spend the evening in singing and playing games.
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.