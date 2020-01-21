15 years ago
The animal shelter is getting a spruce up. New colors are being painted on the drab cement walls, a wall of cork tiles allows for posters of lost animals or rescue success stories, counters were moved to allow customer service and let staff move around in workspace easier. A private office with a door allows for some quite work space. Even Sofie the shelter cat, has a new “catwalk” which will traverse the perimeter of the office.
— Jan. 21, 2005
20 years ago
Stargazes may be able to see a total lunar eclipse this evening. The lunar eclipse begins at 5:03. However, it will reach its darkest phase between 8:05 and 9:22 P.S. T. The moon most likely will dim to a dull charcoal or ruddy red, but it could totally disappear.
— Jan. 21, 2000
30 years ago
Ellensburg City Attorney Glenna Bradley-House said a followup meeting has been set for Jan. 29 at the Ellensburg Senior Citizen Center for concerns expressed by members of the Kittitas County Citizens Against Pornography. The complaints pertain to the sale of certain publications and items in the city.
— Jan. 20, 1990
50 years ago
Businesses will have to be a little more alert as a new Canadian half-dollar with the Queen’s image on it makes it’s way into cash registers. The confusion is its size which is smaller than a U.S. half dollar and a little larger than the U.S. quarter.
— Jan. 21, 1970
75 years ago
Classified advertisement: 5-room house, close in. West Ellensburg. Good condition. Lots of built-ins in kitchen. Electric range included. Two lots. $3,000.
— Jan. 19, 1945
100 years ago
The body of Hong Him, the Chinese who died here will be shipped to China for burial, where he has a wife and two sons living. Him has been in Ellensburg for the past 30 years, an employee of the New York Cafe.
— Jan. 21, 1920
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.