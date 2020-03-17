15 years ago
Ellensburg Fire Department is looking for a new home. Chief Elliott is concerned the department is less able to provide service and become less effective unless another station can be developed which can house all the equipment and personnel for quick fire and emergency medical response. A comprehensive station placement study will determine need and location. Two potential sites include Helena Avenue near the intersection with Airport Road due to placement closer to Mount Stuart Elementary School. Another location on the west end or near the Vantage Highway.
— March 16, 2005
20 years ago
The Kittitas County Barrel Racer’s Club is providing a free clinic on April 1 for anyone interested.
— March 16, 2000
30 years ago
A survey of Kittitas County residents concerning disposal of potentially hazardous waste was reported by members of the Kittitas County Solid Waste Advisory Committee. The majority surveyed indicated they prefer a permanent location where moderate risk waste could be dropped off.
— March 16, 1990
50 years ago
Ellensburg Police Chief John Larsen proudly changed the numbers on Ellensburg traffic count today. It’s been 1,000 days since the last traffic fatality inside the city limits. “It has been quite a while since we could make that claim,” Larsen said. Signs indicating the accomplishment were placed at the east and south entrances to the city and will also be installed on the west side of town the by the Lions Club.
— March 17, 1970
75 years ago
A new state forestry fire lookout station has been approved for construction at the head of the Nanum and radio equipment in the district lookout stations will be greatly expanded. The Nanum lookout station will be the second constructed in the lower Kittitas valley.
— March 16, 1945
100 years ago
The city of Ellensburg is accepting bids for the grading and paving with concrete the portion of “B” street from the city limits on Eleventh street to the Milwaukee railroad, approximately 690 feet. The pavement stops at 11th Street at present and continuance of the road has been in bad shape all winter. The improvement is especially desirable in view of the fact that the large majority of tourists from the west enter Ellensburg down this street.
— March 16, 1920
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.