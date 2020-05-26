15 Years Ago
A new press is being added at the Daily Record, which has been in business since 1909. The new press is going in next door to the Daily Record offices in what was Mom’s fabrics on Main Street. With the addition of six press units and a pressroom relocation, the Daily Record will have more full-color capabilities, a faster, more efficient printing press and the ability to run more pages.
— May 26, 2005
20 Years Ago
Cle Elum’s Carpenter Museum House kicks off the summer season with an inaugural art show featuring numerous and varied artists.
— May 25, 2000
50 Years Ago
Kittitas County’s population stands at 24,691 in preliminary figures released by the Census Bureau. Ellensburg’s population totals 13,517. These figures compare to the final official 1960 census figure of 20, 467 for the county and 8,025 for Ellensburg.
— May 26, 1970
75 Years Ago
Creation of a fishing hole for Kittitas valley youngsters has been achieved by closing the old county gravel pit at the upper Yakima river bridge and will be stocked for trout.
— May 25, 1945
100 Years Ago
Memorial Day exercises are final. It begins with a decoration of the graves at the cemetery. Those veterans wishing a ride to the cemetery should meet at the I.O.O.F. where volunteers will take them up to see the decorated graves, hear the cannon report honoring the veterans and hear the memorial day proclamation. A parade will begin at the courthouse and afterwards there will be flag exercises, speeches, vocal music and presentation of the colors.
— May 26, 1920
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.