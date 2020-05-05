15 Years Ago
Harry and Liz Whitaker were among the winners of Historic Ellensburg’s Progress Through Preservation Awards for their restoration work on the Mary Ford-Ruth Damman House at 500 N. Anderson St., a home built before 1908.
— May 12, 2005
20 Years Ago
Kittitas County’s new lower county solid waste transfer station at 1001 Industrial Way will open with expanded hours.
— May 12, 2000
30 Years Ago
A time warp is happening at Central Washington University with knights in shining armor from all over the Northwest battling each other in tournaments organized the Society for Creative Anachronism which creates arts and sciences from the Middle Ages.
— May 14, 1990
50 Years Ago
An Ellensburg man reported he was struck in the face with a water balloon as he drove past the Youth Center on Pine around 10 p.m. on Friday night.
— May 12, 1970
75 Years Ago
Sgt. Thomas J. Okland, 26, son of Mr. and Mrs. Knute Okland, of Route 1, Ellensburg has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal for gallantry in action in the Normandy campaign in France.
— May 11, 1945
100 Years Ago
The roof and upper story of the home of Austin Mires, prominent local attorney, 407 N. Ruby street, were totally destroyed by fire around 10 o’clock in the morning. Water badly damaged the rest of the interior. The loss was placed at around $3,500.
— May 11, 1920
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.