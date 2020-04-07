15 years ago
Rite-Aid pharmacy was robbed for a second time in less than six months when a man entered the store and left with drugs and cash. No one was injured.
— April 8, 2005
20 years ago
Kittitas County will honor soldiers returning from war in Iraq and Afghanistan with a ceremony in the courthouse lobby and with booths providing information on county services and programs for veterans. The event will honor local volunteers, farmers, ranchers, deputy sheriffs as well as military with displays on their service.
— April 8, 2000
30 years ago
Arbor Day celebrations will be held at the Rotary Pavilion. The city is also initiating its free tree program and city-wide cleanup day, the ceremony also celebrates Earth Day.
— April 9, 1990
50 years ago
After a 10 year search for a suitable solid waste disposal site and plans for a sanitary landfill operation are near their goal of reality. It will be official when the City Council meets this week and approves of the site and plan.
— April 8, 1970
75 years ago
The annual Flower Festival and egg hunt at the Roslyn parish hall for children will be held Sunday afternoon.
— April 9, 1945
100 years ago
Nimrods are preparing for an onslaught on the finny inhabitants of Kittitas county waters when the season opens on May 1. The date 311 fishing licenses have been issued by the county.
— April, 1920
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.