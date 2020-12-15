Heavy snowfall and high winds caused power outages in parts of the county closed a school district and Interstate 90. Easton School District was closed due to power outages running along Interstate 90. Nearly 1,000 Puget Sound Energy customers in Upper County awoke with no power after high wind downed trees and slammed branches into power lines. High winds gusting faster than 35 miles per hour knocked trees and lines down. PSE serves over 9,000 customers in Kittitas County.
Community Christmas Basket volunteers for the Lower County unloaded canned foods at the National Guard Armory in Ellensburg off Seventh Avenue, the headquarters of this year’s Christmas Basket program.
Army Chief Warrant Officer John P. Dearing, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Dearing, Brooklane, Ellensburg, recently received the Distinguished Flying Cross near Phuoc Vinh, Vietnam for his heroism in action while engaged in aerial fight in connection with military operations.
The People’s Appliance Store will open a new store at 313 North Pearl Street. A recessed front of blue glass has changed the appearance of the former store with a bank of fluorescent lights, light birch wall cabinets and counters, heavy inlaid block linoleum floor, a sound proof music and radio room and a large display of home appliances.
Ellensburg will welcome over 200 delegates from all over the state to the annual convention of Washington Irrigation Institute.
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.