15 years ago
Crews worked along Manastash Ridge where hundreds of home appliances were scattered across the hillside. The second of two trailers spilled everything from Nintendo Game Cubes to oil filters across the hillside. I-82 was closed for most of a day while crews righted the first trailer that contained fire extinguisher chemicals, bromine and Bic Lighters.
— Jan. 28, 2005
20 years ago
Thumbs Up to firefighter Kevin Mohan and other Kittitas County Fire District No. 2 firefighters for saving a woman and her son from their burning home. Way to go guys.
— Jan. 29, 2000
30 years ago
Mountaineer Joe Wilcox, will present a lecture in Hebbler Auditorium on the Ellensburg campus. He will describe his leadership of an ill-fated 1968 expedition to Alaska’s Mt. McKinley, plagued by bad weather and marred by seven deaths. He has written a book of his experiences called ‘White Winds.”
— Jan. 26, 1990
50 years ago
Movie makers are coming to Cle Elum to film the Sled dog races. Sled dog races range from a 13 mile run starting at No. 9 road and weight pulling contests at the Roslyn Rider’s Club House. The film is about a Lynx cat and an Irish Setter. Ron Brown plays the part of a forest ranger. This is the same movie company that filmed “Charlie, the Lonesome Cougar” on the Walt Disney TV program.
— Jan. 28, 1970
75 years ago
A workman had lighted a welding torch, fed by the acetylene generator, and had walked around to the front of a piece of equipment to be welded when the tank exploded. Men were knocked to the floor by the concussion, but no one was seriously injured when the tank exploded at the shop of Kelleher’s garage around 8:40 a.m. All safety checks had been done on the equipment recently. The generator flattened the steel cart upon which it set and the steel tank splintered a rafter in the garage and tore several holes in the roof when the blast hurled it against the ceiling.
— Jan. 29, 1945
100 years ago
Pioneer Harvey (Grandpa) Huss, a resident of the Kittitas valley since 1885 died at the Huss ranch in the Fairview district at the age of 80. He had crossed the plains by oxen team in 1865 and engaged in farming his ranch 12 miles northwest of the city in the Fairview district.
— Jan. 28, 1920
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.