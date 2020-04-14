15 years ago
The community is filled with Spring sports events including track and field, lacrosse, rugby, tryouts for the Pacific Northwest Loggers, and calf roping competitions. Get out and enjoy the Spring air!
— April 18, 2005
20 years ago
Concern has emerged following recent cutbacks in Central Washington University Library’s budget, which has allowed fewer books and journals to be purchased.
— April, 2000
30 years ago
Bob and Betty Acheson, their son Rob and his wife, Louise, and son Charlie, will be honored at the annual field day as the Kittitas County Cattlemen’s Association “Cattleman of the Year” award.
— April 13, 1990
50 years ago
Summer is on its way in the Ellensburg area where trees and flowers are beginning to bloom. Apricot trees are fully covered with blossoms now and just perfect to climb in according to young Larry Stockstill, son of the Max Stockstill’s, 711 E. Third St.
— April 14, 1970
75 years ago
Pretty decorations of forsythia and daffodils with the same motif repeated on the tally cards marked the dessert luncheon tables when members of the Eastern Star Auxiliary were entertained at the Masonic Temple. It was reported as a lovely afternoon.
— April 13, 1945
100 years ago
A concrete bench designed by the class of 1914 and poured in cement by a local contractor was presented in a commencement exercise in the spring of 1914 and placed on concrete piers along the walk between the administration building and the Normal training school. However, the concrete bench ended up killing Little Ethel Gregory when the concrete bench was overturned by three little girls playing on it and causing internal injuries to Ethel Gregory. Little Ethel with her sister Aileen, aged five and another little girl were playing on the seat, hanging on the back of it when the huge concrete affair weighing many hundreds of pounds toppled over backwards covering the legs and stomach of the child.
— April 14, 1920
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.