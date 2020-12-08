The Ellensburg Rodeo Board and the Ellensburg Chamber of Commerce have agreed to purchase the Driver house on Main Street. For a number of years the two groups made their home in the Antler Hotel until it burned in 1967 and have since occupied various locations around town.
Gene Barnhart leaves his post with the Kittitas County Fair recognizing his 40 years of volunteer service as a fair board director and fair superintendent for almost as many years. Barnhart was given two awards for his contributions.
Police received a report from Morgan Jr. High that two flutes belonging to the school were stolen. Two students placed the instruments under some bushes on their way to a swimming class and when they returned to get the flutes, they were gone.
Formal application to the National Housing Agency for the two hospital buildings, the officer club building and three officer quarters at the Ellensburg airbase has been made by Central Washington college to house returning veterans who wish to enter school in January.
George E. Palmer, a long time Ellensburg resident, now residing in Seattle, will be the new superintendent of the city’s public utilities, succeeding E. L. Butler who resigned to take charge of a development in Canada.
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.