15 years ago
The Children’s Activity Museum celebrated its 14 year anniversary party showing off changes and improvements at the museum.
— April 21, 2005
20 years ago
Consideration is being exercised by Central Washington University to replace the student union building, dubbed “Super SUB.” The 120,000 square foot $21 million building is in the conceptual stage at this time.
— April 21, 2000
30 years ago
Plum Creek Timber Company announced that they approved a grant of $4,000 for renovation of portions of the city of Roslyn Library.
— April 20, 1990
50 years ago
A 17-foot aluminum canoe from the Yakima River beached on the rocks above the Thorp Bridge has been missing for two weeks. The Sheriff’s office is investigating.
— April, 1970
75 years ago
Expressing confidence that water would be hit soon, city officials reported that the new municipal well being drilled on the Rodeo grounds is down 270 feet and still is a dry hole. It was expected that it would not be necessary to sink the well more than 300 feet to secure a good volume of water.
— April 19, 1945
100 years ago
Blewett pass will be officially opened for traffic on April 24. The road will be in better shape than ever before. An entirely new route eight and on-half miles long has been built near the summit, with a much better grade and a wider roadway. The new section eliminates the portion which was always covered with snow until late spring.
— April 22, 1920
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.