20 Years Ago

Roslyn’s Winterfest 2000 takes place Saturday with craft fair, karaoke contest, gingerbread contest for children and adults and best dressed elf contest.

— Nov. 24, 2000

30 Years Ago

Cle Elum was giving the middle fork of the Teanaway River a watchful eye since the river had risen at least two feet since midnight and was threatening a group of nearby homes.

— Nov. 24, 1990

50 Years Ago

The community Christmas tree is upright at Fourth Avenue an Pearl Street thanks to Boise Cascade Corp. and Kittitas County PUD crews. Jaycees will be trimming the tree and hopefully it will be ready for a tree lighting ceremony on the weekend.

— Nov. 24, 1970

75 Years Ago

Plans for construction if a medical-dental building in Cle Elum was announced by Dr Willis E Smick. The physcian announced the purhase of a lot for the building on First Street between the Cle Elum State Bank and the Economy Grocery.

— Nov. 24, 1945

100 Years Ago

The Palace Café announced its special Thanksgiving dinner featuring salad, roast turkey, chestnut dressing, cranberry sauce, roast chicken, sage dressing, sweet potatoes, mince pie, pumpkin pie, ice cream and tea or coffee.

— Nov. 24, 1920

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

