Central Washington University football team rolled over rival Western Washington 37-17 in the annual Battle in Seattle at Qwest Field.
Kittitas County will experience a full moon and Friday the 13th this year. Folks are warned to have fun on the rare event but remember others cultural beliefs and respect the differences.
Groundbreaking ceremonies were held at Central Washington University on the primate facility and outdoor habitat. The new $2.3 million dollar facility is to open in early 1991.
Five mallards, two pintails, a spoonbill, a teal and a lesser goose fell to gunshots of three local juveniles at the game reserve on Look Rd. The 15, 16 and 17 year old males all lost their shotguns to a sheriff’s deputy when they were apprehended at the reserve. They were charged with hunting in a reserve with no license in possession. The youths were turned over to their parents.
New expanded cafeteria equipment at the Ellensburg schools has allowed more than 500 students to be served school lunches each day. Over 11,000 meals were served last year and the new equipment will expanded culinary services even more according to Superintendent G. L. Putnam.
Ellensburg women have organized the Kittitas County Hospital Association. Their fund raising efforts raised a thousand dollars, which it turned over to outfit an obstetric ward and to purchase silverware.
