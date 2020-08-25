During this time of coronavirus, we’ve all had to make adjustments to our daily lives. We work at home more and have regular Zoom meetings. We try to keep the kids entertained while sorting out how best to handle their schooling. We’ve had to cancel or adjust travel plans. With so many new changes and stressors, it can be difficult to find time for Fido (I’ve seen a lot of chubby dogs lately). Hiring a dog walker can give you peace of mind that your pup’s daily mental and physical exercise needs are met.
It’s important to remember the dog walking business (like pet sitting and dog training) is unregulated so anyone can call themselves a dog walker. Since our pets are family members, it’s worth taking the time to find someone with the experience and knowledge you can trust with your dog’s care.
Start by asking friends and colleagues for recommendations. Once you’ve got a few names, set up a time to interview them. Observe how they interact with your dog. How do they handle the situation if your dog is shy or overly exuberant?
During the interview, there are some key questions to ask. What experience do they have? It’s not enough that they love dogs. They should have a solid understanding of how dogs think and learn and how they communicate. Ask what specialized training they’ve had.
There are risks involved in having someone walk your dog. A professional walker should have a business license and insurance. Ask how they’re prepared to handle an emergency or incident. Are they trained in CPR and first aid? Have they ever lost a dog, or had one injured? Have them provide references.
Can the walker accommodate your dog’s needs? If you have a small or senior dog, maybe a casual walk around the neighborhood is sufficient. Large active dogs may need more exercise. Can the walker provide that? If you have a reactive dog, will the walker be able to go places to avoid reactive situations?
Will they be walking more than one dog? The more dogs in a group, the harder it is to give individual attention and the greater the risk for conflict. If your dog is reactive to other dogs or people, walking in a group is not a good option.
Ask if they’ll be training while they have your dog. Most of our dogs need practice with leash manners. Will the walker be working on that? How will they train it? Look for a person with an education in training who uses reward-based methods and eschews the use of physical punishments like leash jerks. Likewise, what equipment will they use? A properly fitted body harness is best. Avoid choke, prong or shock collars that cause pain and startle.
Finally, what happens if they can’t make the walking appointment? Do they have a back up person or employee? Make sure you and your dog are comfortable with any substitute walkers.
After the interview, take a trial walk together, to see if you and your dog are comfortable with the choice. Notice how the person interacts with your dog. Do they “read” your dog well and does your dog listen and seem comfortable with the person?
A skilled, professional dog walker can be hard to come by, so once you’ve found the right person, hang onto them like gold.
Lori Morrison is a certified professional dog trainer and owner of Waggin” Tails Ranch in Ellensburg. She can be reached at waggintailsranch@gmail.com.