Fred is a sweet dog, but a lot of things scare him. When people come over, he barks and runs to another room to get away from them. When on walks he growls and lunges at dogs who come too close. He starts whining and panting when he goes to the veterinarian. He trembles and hides under the bed during fireworks.
Fear is an emotional response to a real or perceived threat. It allows us to react (think flight or fight) when recognizing danger. While fear can result from a trauma, abuse or neglect, most fear can be attributed to a combination of genetic predisposition and lack of positive experiences during the first few weeks of a puppy’s life.
So how can you help your fearful dog feel better? The first thing is making him feel safe. Learn to read your dog’s body language signs of fear, anxiety and stress (FAS), so you can intervene early and remove him from the scary situation if need be. Then manage the environment to prevent your dog from encountering the thing that scares him. If he’s afraid of visitors, provide a safe space at home where your dog can retreat and relax. An interior room without windows along with relaxing music can help some dogs with noise sensitivities. In public, cross the street or go a different direction when scary things appear.
It’s OK to comfort your dog too. You’re not reinforcing the fear. Fear is an emotion not a behavior. Your dog won’t learn behave fearfully to get pets from you. Your petting may not do anything to alleviate the fear, but it certainly won’t make it worse. Your dog should be able to trust that his human will keep him safe if something scary happens.
Once you’re able to avoid the scary stuff, you can start working to help your dog overcome his fear through desensitization and counterconditioning. Desensitization involves exposing your dog to the scary thing at an intensity that doesn’t upset him. It might be a certain distance from a stranger or dog, or maybe a recording of thunder at a very low level at first. When your dog notices the scary thing, you pair it with something your dog really enjoys (cooked chicken for example). With repeated pairings, the presence of the scary thing starts to predict the good thing, and the dog’s emotional response begins to change from fearful to happy and relaxed. That’s the counterconditioning part.
The process of desensitization and counterconditioning seems pretty straight forward, but there are some important details to get right in order for it to be effective. It’s best to work with a positive reward trainer or behavior consultant who can help you get started.
Some dogs can also benefit from medications and you’ll want to consult with your veterinarian or a board-certified veterinary behaviorist. Medications are used in conjunction with desensitization and counterconditioning and aren’t sufficient nor as effective if used alone.
With time, most fearful dogs can gradually improve. It can be a slow process and requires a commitment of time and patience. It’s important to always let the dog set the pace and understand that your dog may never overcome his fear completely.
Lori Morrison is a certified professional dog trainer and owner of Waggin” Tails Ranch in Ellensburg. She can be reached at waggintailsranch@gmail.com.