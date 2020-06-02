If you’ve ever had your vet prescribe “leash walks only” or “crate rest” for your dog, it can seem like an impossible task. How will you keep an active, energetic dog from bouncing off the walls and chewing up the house without regular physical exercise? By attending to your dog’s mental and emotional wellbeing, it’s possible to keep him comfortable, calm and happy while he recuperates.
Where possible, plan ahead for your dog’s restricted activity. Set up a comfy bed in a confinement area or crate, where he can rest without being isolated from the family.
Consult with your veterinarian on what activities will be allowed. If using stairs will be prohibited, block those areas off indoors and build a ramp for access to the yard. If a short leash walk is OK, brush up on your dog’s polite walking skills. Pulling on the leash may exacerbate injuries. Try using a body harness to help with straining on the leash.
All dogs require regular bathroom trips to the yard. If he needs assistance, have your vet show you correct ways to lift and carry, or recommendations for equipment to help support your dog when moving. If he’s able to walk on leash, move slowly and place non-slip rugs on bare floors where your dog will be moving about.
Daily mental stimulation is vital for all dogs and even more so when his normal activities are curtailed. The opportunity to sniff is probably the important and rewarding activity. If leash walks are permitted, turn the walk into a “sniffari” by letting your dog sniff as much as he wants along the route.
Dogs on crate rest can enjoy an indoor sniffari by bringing the scents to him. Sit on the floor with him and introduce the different items. Use non-toxic herbs and spices like lavender, chamomile or cinnamon. Rub some lip balm or perfume on an article of clothing. Bring in some items from the yard to sniff. If you have friends with livestock, use a bit of fur or wool or even feathers. Mix it up and give your dog a new experience a few times a week. For more mobile dogs, set up room in the house for the sniffari location. Incorporate treats inside cardboard boxes or hide them around the room for him to discover.
Chewing is a relaxing and enjoyable activity for dogs. Purchase a variety and offer them several times a week. Food dispensing toys help stretch out mealtimes. You can purchase them or create your own from household items like egg cartons, yogurt containers or paper towel tubes. Experiment and find one that doesn’t require your dog to move around too much. If weight gain is an issue, cut back on his daily ration of food on days you provide extra treats and chews.
Teaching tricks is a great way to keep your dog’s brain engaged. Tailor the game as needed to your dog’s allowed activity level. Some fun ideas include targeting their nose or chin to your hand (useful for various husbandry tasks), learning to pick up and hold items, learning the names of toys and “pointing out” the one you ask for, and even picking up toys and placing them in a container or handing them to you.
More mobile dogs can practice leash manners in house. Reward often for slowly walking beside you. Using a leash and body harness, practice polite greetings at doors by rewarding him treats for keeping “four on the floor.”
Don’t forget time for love and affection. Set up a spot on the floor where your dog can rest comfortably next to you while you read or watch TV. Petting and quiet time together lets your dog know you care.
Lori Morrison is a certified professional dog trainer and owner of Waggin” Tails Ranch in Ellensburg. She can be reached at waggintailsranch@gmail.com.