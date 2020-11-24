When we think about having a happy, well behaved dog, we tick off the food, water, shelter, exercise, and training boxes as top priorities. But research shows a dog’s emotional, social, and mental needs are also essential for a happy, thriving companion. When these needs are not met it can have a negative impact on behavior and wellbeing.
The Humane Hierarchy of Dog Needs (HDN) was developed by author and trainer Linda Michaels M.A., to visualize these needs. She produced a pyramidal graphic as a teaching guide for dog owners and trainers, to illustrate the requirements needed to help our dogs live healthy happy lives.
The hierarchy is a spin-off of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs which illustrates the motivations humans need to reach their maximum potential. Maslow’s hierarchy started with physiological needs, then safety, love/belonging, esteem and self-actualization. Michaels’ hierarchy is similar with the addition of force-free training techniques to manage and modify behavior.
The foundation of the pyramid is Biological Needs. This includes access to a healthy diet, fresh water, safe living environment, adequate exercise, and sleep. We need to consider any physical issues or limitations that might impact a dog’s behavior. Michaels also includes fear-free grooming and veterinary care as part of this foundation.
The next tier is Emotional Needs. Dogs have rich emotional lives and it’s up to us to build a loving trusting relationship. Dogs need to feel safe to learn. This is especially true for fearful dogs. Dog guardians need to understand dog body and vocal communication to help their dog feel safe and secure.
The Social Needs tier addresses the importance of play and bonding, both with their humans and other dogs. A lack of social experiences starting in puppyhood and continuing throughout a dog’s life increases the risk of developing behavioral problems.
The top of the pyramid is Cognitive Needs. This includes having novel experiences, and opportunities to engage in normal dog behaviors, including problem solving and the ability to make choices in their lives.
Once the physical, emotional, and social needs are met, the pyramid adds what Michaels calls ‘do no harm’ standards of practice for force-free management and learning. These practices include management to prevent unwanted behaviors, the use of positive reinforcement to increase desired behavior, rewarding incompatible or alternate behaviors, and classical and counterconditioning to change emotional responses.
The hierarchy specifically precludes the use training methods based on force, pain and fear, and illustrates how a dog’s needs and the use of force-free training are connected.
