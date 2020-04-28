It’s been a month of ‘stay at home’ and no doubt your dogs are enjoying all the extra time spent with you. Lots of extra love and treats, multiple play sessions, walkies and more snuggle time with humans.
While we’ll eventually get back to normal routines, the sudden loss of constant human companionship can cause some dogs to develop separation anxiety. You can start preparing your dog now to be comfortable in your absence.
Start by slowly getting back to a pre-lockdown schedule. Go back to regular work, sleep and awake times. Get your dog on a regular potty and feeding schedule.
To relieve boredom, you may be taking more (social-distancing) walks with your dog. Suddenly going back to less exercise can create frustration in some dogs and they may bark more when alone or exhibit destructive behaviors. Slowly cut back to your dog’s normal exercise routine. Or, plan to hire a pet sitter or dog walker to fill in additional exercise time once you’re back to work.
Increase enrichment around the home so your dog can express his natural instincts and alleviate boredom. Feed most, if not all meals from food puzzles. There are loads of food puzzle toys on the market as well as online resources for DIY options. Facebook has several groups specific to dog enrichment and can be a good source for sharing ideas.
Work on alone training before you need to be gone all day. Have your dog settle and stay with a yummy chew item while you go work in your office or another room for a while. Practice short absences from the house; walk to the mailbox, hang out in the garage or take a drive around the block. Plan to leave your dog alone at least once a day.
How long you leave depends on your dog’s comfort level. Watch for signs of increased stress including shadowing you (more than usual), trying to keep you from leaving the room, pacing, or acting depressed. If possible, set up a nanny cam so you can watch your dog’s behavior while you’re out of the house. Barking, pacing, howling, whining or destructive behaviors near exits are indications of separation anxiety.
All dogs can benefit from having a safe haven for resting. It’s especially important for dogs with anxieties, puppies, or newly adopted dogs (or fosters). The safe haven gives them a place to retreat to when needed and helps develop coping skills when feeling stressed.
A safe haven can be a crate, comfy bed, or any location your dog finds comfortable and chooses to go to. Teach him the location is great by providing treats, chew items and toys there. Only good things should happen in a safe haven, so never force him in or out of it, and never use it as punishment area. Your dog gets to choose when to use it and should never be disturbed by people or other pets while in the safe haven.
If your dog already has separation anxiety or is starting to show signs, you’ll need to work systematically to desensitize him to your absences. Remember, he’s not mad at you for leaving. He is genuinely panicked at being alone. You’ll need to figure out what triggers the anxiety and work step by step to help him relax. It’s entirely possible to help dogs overcome separation anxiety but it can be a challenging process. Speak with your veterinarian or contact a veterinary behaviorist to talk about protocols and whether medications might help. If you prefer to work on it yourself, malenademartini.com has an excellent self-paced online course with live professional guidance, or try the book Be Right Back by Julie Naismith.
Lori Morrison is a certified professional dog trainer and owner of Waggin” Tails Ranch in Ellensburg. She can be reached at waggintailsranch@gmail.com.