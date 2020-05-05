The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly changed our world in previously unimaginable ways. Families that are “sheltering in place” can feel tremendous stress due to a variety of causes — job loss or working from home, social isolation, food insecurity and the demands of online schoolwork. Parents may feel anxious about their own health as well as that of their children, friends and extended family.
There are things parents can do to help their family maintain well-being at such a stressful time:
n Keep routines going: it may be a little more relaxed than during the typical school year, but kids should still have a regular schedule for waking up, eating and sleeping. Have a plan for doing schoolwork at a certain time and also schedule breaks, especially for exercise and fresh air. Even just a quick walk or bike ride can rejuvenate kids and improve their focus when they get back to their studies.
n Stay in touch with friends and extended family: whether it is a phone call, video chat or writing a letter, find ways for family members to keep up their social connections. Virtual play dates, dance parties, coffee time get creative! The rules regarding technology may be relaxed a bit to enable kids to have more (virtual) time with their friends right now.
n Be a good role model for how to handle the stress: take time for yourself whether it is meditation, sitting outside in the sunshine or reading. We can get overwhelmed if we watch the news all day long — check in occasionally, perhaps at the end of the day (and maybe after younger kids are in bed). Try to maintain a calm and confident attitude; your kids will take their cues from you in terms of reacting to what’s going on.
n Encourage lots of positive activities and let your kids come up with their own suggestions. Cooking, gardening, working together on a household project can break the boredom and provide good family time. There are a lot of online resources for exercise and activities and Ellensburg’s Gallery One posts a free kid’s art class on Facebook Fridays at 1 p.m. That said, “alone” time is also OK — especially for teens struggling with missing friends and their usual activities. There may be a real sense of grief over things lost — sports, recitals, prom. Be a compassionate listener and try to find ways to celebrate milestones like graduation under the current restrictions.
n Have a reasonable approach to online school: Lincoln Elementary fifth grade teacher Shelby Wedekind does not want parents to put too much pressure on themselves, but suggests families also “use this time to read together, spend time outside, do things as a family and have fun.” She encourages parents to contact their child’s teacher when things are difficult, noting that teachers want to help to make distance learning as stress-free as possible.
n Reach out for help: There are food banks in Ellensburg (FISH and APOYO), Cle Elum (HopeSource), Kittitas (New Life Assembly Church) and Easton (Upper County Community Church). School counselors are available if parents have concerns about their child. Family and friends can be an important source of support right now; sometimes it just helps to be able to share frustrations and worries.
n Emphasize what we can do: practicing good hygiene, staying home, and social distancing are important for ourselves and our community. Being kind, being friendly and reaching out to others (such as calling a neighbor who lives alone to see if they need groceries, etc.) demonstrate that simple acts of warmth and compassion can make a difference — and that we are all in this together.
Dr. Elise Herman is a pediatrician at Ellensburg Pediatrics/KVH.