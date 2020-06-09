Third grade
Ella Henderson, 9, has the biggest heart. She is so kind and makes sure that everyone feels special. Her bright smile is so inviting and she is a true friend. Ella is also tackling online distance learning with pride and determination. Way to go, Ella.
— Elizabeth Preciado
Jack Hansen, 9, has been a very responsible and engaged learner all year. This has really helped him shine in our distance learning model. Jack works hard, he comes to each lesson with a smile and he always has fun stories to share. Keep up the great work Jack.
— Katy Wallace
Brody Johnson, 9, is a motivated and responsible student who always gives his best. He tackles challenges with a positive attitude and determination. Brody is also a wonderful friend to others, showing kindness and compassion to all. Way to go, Brody.
— Andrea Eylar
Jack Breinholt, 8, has been extremely resilient and shown determination during these challenging times. He has completed assignments with care. You’re doing a great job Jack, keep up the good work.
— Katy Cavanaugh
Fourth grade
Brooklyn Morgen, 10, has tackled online distance learning like a rockstar. She is such a hard worker, she is navigating this new platform independently, and she puts a lot of thought and effort into her work. I am so proud of her motivation and positive attitude. Great work, Brooklyn.
— Katherine Malcolm
Jojo Backstrom, 10, has been a wonderful example of a productive online learner these past few months. I have been so impressed with her workmanship and enthusiasm in class meetings. I am really proud of all the growth she has made.
— Katrina Durham
Lucas Fureby, 9, has worked hard all year long. His positive attitude and determination is impressive. It has been a joy to watch Lucas take on responsibilities, set goals, and achieve them. Right on, Lucas.
— Monica Quattrochio
Samantha Dannan, 9, has been a shining star during distance learning. She is exceptionally responsible, emails questions and does her personal best. I am incredibly proud of her positive attitude towards learning and her growth this year. Outstanding work, Samantha.
— Heather Butchart
Fifth grade
Cash Eylar, 11, has an adorable sense of humor, a strong work ethic, and is continuously kind to others. Keep up the excellent work, Cash. We are so proud of you. :-)
— Stefanie King
Sawyer Szeliga, 11, is a very humorous and smart young man. He continues to expand his knowledge during distant learning and checks in regularly. Great job.
— Daniel Shaw
Eddie Vergara, 10, works hard, supports his classmates, and isn’t afraid to hold a discussion on varied topics. He keeps us laughing with his comments, but knows when to turn off the humor. Eddie is resourceful, often figuring out different ways to solve problems. He’s been a hard worker in our online school. Good job, Eddie.
— Lael Wright
Mitch Fureby, 11, has transferred his energy from the classroom to distance learning. He has been open about missing school and friends yet continues to work hard to learn new skills. He can be counted on to be an enthusiastic and active participant at school. Way to go, Mitch.
— Rosalyn Miller